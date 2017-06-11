Birmingham PD searching for fatal shooting suspect

Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man just before noon Sunday.

Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Ringstaff was killed in the 7800 block of 4th Avenue South. They found him lying near an alleyway.

“It’s unfortunate a family now has to start their week planning a funeral. We will work hard to piece together what happened to the victim and help bring the family some closure,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

