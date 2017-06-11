Fultondale PD: Man's leap/fall from Walker Chapel Rd. caused 3 wrecks on I-65 S

Police in Fultondale say three wrecks on Interstate 65 South were caused by a man who either jumped or fell to his death on Sunday.More >>
Police in Fultondale say three wrecks on Interstate 65 South were caused by a man who either jumped or fell to his death on Sunday.More >>
Libraries aren’t just quiet rooms where you only read books anymore.More >>
Libraries aren’t just quiet rooms where you only read books anymore.More >>
The chance for showers and storms will be returning to our area beginning this evening.More >>
The chance for showers and storms will be returning to our area beginning this evening.More >>
Birmingham Fire department is on the scene at Rugby Avenue.More >>
Birmingham Fire department is on the scene at Rugby Avenue.More >>
On the 5400 block of Main Street in Brighton, the grass is cut and flowers are in full bloom.More >>
On the 5400 block of Main Street in Brighton, the grass is cut and flowers are in full bloom.More >>