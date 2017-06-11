Fultondale PD: Man's leap/fall from Walker Chapel Rd. caused 3 wrecks on I-65 S

Police in Fultondale say three wrecks on Interstate 65 South were caused by a man who either jumped or fell to his death on Sunday.

Investigators say it's too early in the investigation to say whether the man jumped or fell. They can confirm he started on the Walker Chapel Road overpass before landing below.

The three wrecks left several people injuries but police do not consider them life-threatening.

