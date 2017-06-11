FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Scattered showers and storms will be likely this week

FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS: The chance for showers and storms will be returning to our area beginning this evening. On radar we are tracking a surge of moisture and northward moving sea breeze producing scattered storms and showers over south Alabama. There is a chance some of this wet weather could reach areas south of I-20 so you may receive a lightning alert on the weather app. Lightning will be the biggest threat, although there may be some strong wind gusts. The storms and showers will decrease in coverage tonight but plan on very muggy conditions for the overnight, with lows in the 70s.



RISING RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: The weather setup this week is going to feature higher rain chances. I would plan on early starts each day with respect to any big outdoors projects or yard work. Each day will start off very warm and humid, with scattered storms and showers developing by lunchtime. There won’t be any real organized severe weather; however, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. The primary impacts with stronger storms will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. The coverage of storms and showers should gradually decrease during the evening. Also, the elevated rain chances should keep average high temperatures in the 80° range. Longer range data suggests a weak front could arrive later in the week and this may produce some additional wet weather next weekend. I will have those specifics in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC!

