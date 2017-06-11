4 Tuscaloosa City School libraries open in June to any city school student

Libraries aren’t just quiet rooms where you only read books anymore.

Wednesday, kids could be heard playing interactive games in the Tuscaloosa Magnet School library media center.

For the first time ever, Tuscaloosa City Schools will keep libraries at four schools open from eight to noon Tuesday through Thursday in June for any city school student to use.

It’s a key reason some teachers hope kids will be better prepared when they return to school in the Fall.

“School libraries are the place where curriculum, technology and literacy meet,” Shelley Dorrill said.

She's one of 12 librarians working to make sure there’s no drop-off for students between the Spring and Fall.

“If we don’t counteract that, students will come to us in August, not as ready, not as prepared, not reading as well as they left us in the May before,” Dorrill explained.

Libraries at Tuscaloosa Magnet School, University Place Elementary, Westlawn Middle and Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary are open for business.

Those four libraries will host special events on Wednesday and Thursday to encourage kids to use computers, read books and more.

“But the kids are having so much fun they don’t realize at the same time they’re learning as much as having fun,” Constance Pewee-Childs, a school counselor, added.

Tuscaloosa City Schools believes ideas like the summer library program will better allow students to achieve reading at their grade level.

