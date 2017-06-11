Fred: A little rain, no severe weather in the forecast

A few showers spotted early off the Gulf Coast along the Florida Panhandle, setting the stage for the weather pattern developing in the week ahead. As Gulf moisture begins moving north today with increasing southerly winds which will initially produce more sea breeze type rain showers, the outflow from these rain areas will push inland bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms initially in the southern counties.

Rain chances diminish further north with only isolated areas of rain but thunderstorm activity will remain below severe limits As we lose the heat of the day, rain and thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity with rain ending by midnight. This set up means we're in for a wetter work week with southerly winds continuing to pump moisture over the region. There could be some heavier rainfall totals in some spots in the heavier rain areas with 50-60 percent rain chances beginning tomorrow. Again, the rain coverage decreases during the overnight hours Monday and again Tuesday.

Our rain chances of at least 50 percent will continue area wide both Tuesday and Wednesday especially during the afternoon and evening. The most widespread rainfall coverage may not come until Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches the area increasing rain chances to 60 percent both days, again especially during the afternoon. Heading into next weekend we still see a warm, moist air mass in place generating more showers and thunderstorms for next Saturday and Sunday.

