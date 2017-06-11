Birmingham Fire Department responds to house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Fire Department responds to house fire

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Source: Josh Newton/WBRC Source: Josh Newton/WBRC
PRATT CITY, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of 2nd place and Alder Avenue in Pratt City. 

The house was a total loss. The fire spread to the adjacent house through the attic of the first house.

Both houses were abandoned. 

