Fred: Dry weather will be shifting to a wetter climate

After several days of dry weather across Central Alabama, the pattern will undergo a gradual shift to produce a more wet environment. Gulf moisture will move north today with increasing southerly wind. This will initially produce more sea breeze type rain showers and the outflow from these rain areas will push inland bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms initially in the south and southwestern counties.

Rain chances diminish further north with only isolated areas of rain but even thunderstorm activity will remain below severe limits.As we lose the heat of the day, rain and thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and intensity with rain ending by midnight. This sets us up for a wetter work week with southerly winds continuing to pump moisture over the region.

There could be some heavier rainfall totals in some spots in the heavier rain areas with 50-60 percent rain chances beginning Monday.Again, the rain coverage decreases during the overnight hours Monday and Tuesday. Our rain chances of at least 50 percent will continue area wide both Tuesday and Wednesday especially during the afternoon and evening. The most widespread rainfall coverage may not come until Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches the area increasing rain chances to 60 percent Thursday and Friday during the afternoon. Friday and Saturday we still see a warm moist air mass in place generating more showers and thunderstorms for our area through next weekend.

