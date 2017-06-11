Brighton woman fed up with abandoned homes

On the 5400 block of Main Street in Brighton, the grass is cut and flowers are in full bloom. “ It’s really quiet and peaceful,” said Jessie Cleveland who has lived in the neighborhood for about three months.



But there’s an abandoned home right next door to Cleveland that sticks out. It’s abandoned and covered with overgrown weeds “Oh my goodness. I see possums. Oh my god, I seen a snake the other day. It’s just dangerous,” continued Cleveland.



Things boiled over three months ago when a decomposed body was found inside the abandoned home almost three months ago.



“I feel like my life and my family’s life is in danger. I’ve seen people go in and out of that house since I’ve been living here. I’ve seen people go in and out stealing wood. It’s a lot of action, since that decomposed body been found,” stated Cleveland.



Cleveland wants the abandoned house to be torn down and reached out to the city for help, but Mayor Brandon Dean said it’s not that easy.

He said there are about 350 abandoned homes and buildings in the city. "Just considering what it will cost to demolish those properties and ready them for new development, we’re looking close to 1 million dollars," said Dean.



Dean said it also comes down to identifying the correct property owners. “In a lot of cases, property is in probate and a single owner can’t be found."



Dean said they are looking at Community Block Development gr ants that the city can apply to that will help address some of the blight in the community.



“I'm not asking people to be patient, because that's a tough ask when you're afraid a criminal can be hiding in a place next to yours," said Dean.

But it seems patience may be wearing thin for Cleveland at this point .

"I'm thinking about moving, but I don't want to move because that's a process I can't afford right now."

