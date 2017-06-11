Brighton woman fed up with abandoned homes

Birmingham Fire responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of 2nd place and Alder Avenue in Pratt City.More >>
Birmingham Fire responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of 2nd place and Alder Avenue in Pratt City.More >>
Jessica Procter was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at Samford University’s Wright Center.More >>
Jessica Procter was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at Samford University’s Wright Center.More >>
After several days of dry weather across Central Alabama, the pattern will undergo a gradual shift to produce a more wet environment.More >>
After several days of dry weather across Central Alabama, the pattern will undergo a gradual shift to produce a more wet environment.More >>
On the 5400 block of Main Street in Brighton,..More >>
On the 5400 block of Main Street in Brighton, the grass is cut and flowers are in full bloom.More >>
Runners took part in the this is the annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K races at Veterans Park in Hoover.More >>
Runners took part in the this is the annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K races at Veterans Park in Hoover.More >>