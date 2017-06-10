Jessica Procter crowned Miss Alabama 2017

Jessica Procter was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at Samford University’s Wright Center.

She is a 21-year-old student at the University of Alabama.

Procter represented the Leeds are and sang “Over The Rainbow” for the talent portion the competition.

This year’s pageant theme was “Tribute.” The 48 contestants danced to the music of late singers Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Natalie Cole throughout the show.

Miss Alabama 1984 Tammy Little Haynes emceed the event. Former Governor Bob Riley and State Auditor Jim Zeigler were in attendance.

The top 12 contestants participated in the swimsuit, eveningwear and talent portions of the competition before the top five was announced.They continued on to the on-stage question competition where they answered questions about healthcare, immigration and free speech.

Procter will go on to represent the state in Atlantic City at the Miss America pageant in September.

