Hoover's Veterans Park hosts 3rd annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K

Runners took part in the this is the annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K races at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Veterans fly in from across the country to support The Red Barn's programs. That includes therapeutic activities treating PTSD for active and inactive military personnel and their families.

The race was started by a local family after their son, Corporeal Anthony Clay Ward, who died by suicide in 2009.

This was the third year for the race

