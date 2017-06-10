Hoover's Veterans Park hosts 3rd annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K

Runners took part in the this is the annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K races at Veterans Park in Hoover.More >>
Runners took part in the this is the annual Take the Reins 5K and 10K races at Veterans Park in Hoover.More >>
Jessica Procter was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at Samford University’s Wright Center.More >>
Jessica Procter was crowned the new Miss Alabama Saturday night at Samford University’s Wright Center.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of an incident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West.More >>
Birmingham police are on the scene of an incident in the 800 block of 7th Avenue West.More >>
A woman and a child drowned in Randolph County on Friday night.More >>
A woman and a child drowned in Randolph County on Friday night.More >>
Alabama’s coal mining industry could be turning around.?More >>
Alabama’s coal mining industry could be turning around.?More >>