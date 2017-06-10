Woman, 27, child, 6, drown in Randolph County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman, 27, child, 6, drown in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A woman and a child drowned in Randolph County on Friday night.

The coroner identified the deceased as 27-year-old Courtney Long and 6-year-old Hanna Tucker.

Investigators say it happened around 7:20 p.m. at Flat Rock on Lake Widowee.

