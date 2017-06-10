Job fair leaves coal miners optimistic about industry's turnaround

Alabama’s coal mining industry could be turning around.

At least, that’s the hope of some applicants who talked about a job fair for coal miners Saturday

“Just looking for a job where I can better myself and always move up,” explained a man who wanted to be referred to only as Phillip

He already has a job.

Phillip asked us not to show his face or use his name because he doesn’t want to risk losing it applying for a position with Warrior Met Coal.

“It’d make my life. Be an awesome opportunity,” Phillip went on to say.

He wants a job that’s better than working on an as needed basis where his hours are uncertain.

Warrior Met Coal plans to hire 100 experienced underground coal miners and 20 certified supervisors, according to a company spokesman Bill Stanhouse.

There was a crowd of people at Oak Grove High School where the event was held.

“When I first got there, the parking lot was about halfway full. A lot of people. I got an application. Took about 45 minutes to fill out. And I was out the door,” Phillip said.

Phillip and others see this job fair as a sign the coal mining industry could be coming back after years of layoffs and uncertainty.

“Well, you’ll always have money put back. It’s just a great opportunity. It’s more than a job,” he said.

