First Alert: Dry today, but rain returns tomorrow

Rain will hold off one more day. Enjoy some sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90 this afternoon.

The mugginess is returning across the area as dewpoints increase. Another moonlit night is expected with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Clouds will increase on Sunday with a few showers expected during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain is south of I-20. It is possible we could see a few thunderstorms as tropical moisture continues to stream in from the south. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Wetter pattern expected next week. We'll see scattered showers and storms by mid-morning Monday. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Thunderstorms will continue for the rest of week with almost daily scattered activity. While no severe weather is expected, we will likely have periods of heavy rainfall. This could lead to possible localized flooding.

