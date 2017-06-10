Fred: Humidity will heighten chances of rain

As the area of high pressure responsible for our run of cool mornings and sunny warm afternoons migrates east, clouds will increase along with a more south/southeasterly wind flow.This will effectively increase humidity which will bring rain chances back into the forecast for the work week ahead.

Temperatures will also be on the rise today with highs reaching the upper 80s across most of the region and even the possibility of a 90-degree reading here and there in areas to the south but conditions remain rain free for now. The ridge of high pressure will slide east tomorrow. So we see a return of the moist, southerly flow across Central Alabama.

With that increased moisture, we can expect showers and thunderstorms to develop each day next week primarily in the afternoon but possibly lasting into the evening hours. Some of these rain areas could see some locally heavy totals. We continue to see 40-60 percent rain chances through the end of the work week and into the beginning of next weekend.

