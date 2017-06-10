GBHS hosting 'Just One Day' adoption event

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) is joining 1,500 shelters nationwide by joining the Just One Day pledge of no unnecessary euthanasia on Sunday.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with reduced adoption fees of only $21.

All GBHS adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

In preparation for the event, the GBHS Adoption Center will be closed on Saturday.

While adopters wait to meet and adopt a pet, they can enjoy games, activities, food from Greg’s Hot Dogs and Steel City Pops, and entertainment from Birmingham duo Zach and Cheyloe.

Last year, the GBHS took in more than 21,000 animals, an increase of 3,000 from the previous year. At last year’s Just One Day event, the GBHS adopted out 196 animals in eight hours. This year, staff and volunteers are hoping to exceed last year’s number and clear out the shelter.

The GBHS is located at 300 Snow Drive Birmingham, AL 35209.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.