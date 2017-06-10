Fred: Possible showers throughout the week

A few clouds across Central Alabama early Saturday morning with surface dew points rising into the middle 60s to the south and southerly winds today continuing to usher in low level Gulf moisture.

Temperatures will also be on the rise today as an upper ridge builds over the South. Highs today will reach into the upper 80s across a majority of the area this afternoon, with a few lower 90s possible but conditions remain rain free, for now.

The ridge of high pressure will slide east tomorrow. So we see a return of the moist, southerly flow across Central Alabama. With that increased moisture, we can expect showers and thunderstorms to develop each day in the afternoon and last into the evening hours. Some of these rain areas could see some locally heavy rainfall. We continue to see 40-60 percent rain chances through the end of the work week and into the beginning of next weekend.

