53rd anniversary of Bloody Tuesday in Tuscaloosa Friday

Bloody Tuesday took place in Tuscaloosa 53 years ago Friday.

On June 9, 1964, at the First African Baptist Church is where more than 90 people began to walk for civil rights, only to be attacked by law enforcement.

Some of those marchers shared painful memories of that day.

Seventy-nine-year-old Maxie Thomas remembers Bloody Tuesday crystal clear.

“A voice from the crowd out there said 'get them N*****,'” said Thomas

Local officers at the time tear gassed and beat marchers trying to make it to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to remove whites only signs.

“They hit me with a baseball bat and my head just split from there. A big gash it just bust all that loose,” said Thomas.

Danny Steele along with many others met at the church weekly to find ways to boycott and march for equality.

“We came together as a community to bring about a total change in Tuscaloosa, schools were segregated,” said Steele.

Their sacrifice wasn't in vain, they recognize the progress made now.

Over 30 men, women and children were injured and over 90 people arrested on Bloody Tuesday.

Those who marched leave us with this advice:

“We fought because we knew it was not right even at 14. I know it was not right. In this city in 1964 it was the young people that made the change. So young people you can make a change. So get involved. If you don't know your history you will repeat history,” said Steele.

The civil rights task force is working to get a civil rights trail in Tuscaloosa and plan to have a Bloody Tuesday historical marker placed on it.

