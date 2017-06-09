Tuscaloosa county jail short detention officers

The Tuscaloosa County jail is dealing with a shortage of employees.

The cause of the shortfall isn’t necessarily a bad one.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said many of the detention officers have been promoted, and they need to fill those spots.

The sheriff is asking for qualified applicants.

There is a two-week training class and a several months hands-on training course.

The sheriff said this is a good way for people to get their foot in the door.

"People are looking for an opportunity to get into law enforcement, and the detention officer position is a great opportunity to get in. I did it myself. I started in 1988 as a detention officer here in the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. And, it's a great opportunity for you to get in,” said Sheriff Abernathy.

Tuscaloosa County has four detention officer openings. Call the department if you are interested in applying 205) 752-0616.

