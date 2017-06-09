FIRST ALERT: Showers Return on Sunday

Saturday is the pick of the weekend because the air will still be comfortable, the weather will remain dry and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

On Sunday, the weather starts off dry but after 12 p.m. you’ll start to see showers and storms on the First Alert Weather App Radar. The activity will form south of I-20 and develop northward with time. FIRST ALERT for a 40 percent coverage of rain and storms that may impact your outdoor plans. The greatest coverage looks to set up south of I-20. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds.

An unsettled weather pattern sets up with the return of muggy air and daily rain and storm chances. Driest window each day will be during the early morning hours. Showers and storms look to increase in coverage each afternoon and then wane at night. Coverage daily will range from 50 percent to 70 percent. Flooding may become an issue locally. Severe weather is not expected.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.