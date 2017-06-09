Homeless population continues to be a problem even after City's 10-year plan to fight it

In 2007, Birmingham adopted a 10-year plan to "prevent and end Chronic Homelessness."

But a decade later, there is still a problem. The main goal in all this was to end homelessness in Birmingham instead of managing it.

Unfortunately, a lot still needs to be done for us to get to that point. The plan has been successful in some aspects but has not been a complete success.

Doug Kovash is the Assistant Director of Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham and says there has been some movement in the right direction.

"I think we are making progress I think we have a lot of work to do as a city because we have to address a lot of issues," he explained.

Issues like more affordable housing, more employers willing to give the homeless jobs and more public transportation for them to get to those jobs.

"So it is not just one thing. It is not just hey get a job and then go get a home and then you will never be homeless again there are a lot of different factors," Kovash stated.

Don Lupo works with the City of Birmingham and works closely with helping the homeless and he says today the city’s biggest problem is the number of mentally ill homeless people.

"Mental illness and homelessness almost go together. It is one of the contributing factors," Lupo explained.

In fact, mental illness is why almost half the homeless population is homeless and why they are staying homeless.

"A lot of it could be controlled by meds," he stated. But because of budget cuts that is one thing in the plan that was not completed.

So, as we end our tenth year in the ten-year plan there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

If you want to find out ways to help contact the Firehouse Shelter, Salvation Army, or Jimmie Hale Mission.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.