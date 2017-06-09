Hoover PD trying to ID man accused of assaulting hotel worker

Hoover police want your help finding the person who assaulted a hotel worker.

It happened at the Days Inn on Riverchase.

Police say he walked in looking for a person staying in the hotel. The front desk clerk told him it was the hotel's policy to not give out that information.

The clerk asked the suspect to leave the property. That when he shoved the employee to the ground giving him a possible concussion.

The suspect is wanted on felony assault charge.

