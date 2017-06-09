Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.

After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.

Two 18-wheelers and another car collided in the westbound lane of Hwy. 82 in Tuscaloosa Friday evening.

Two 18-wheelers, another car involved in wreck in Tuscaloosa

The wreck has left a bridge closed near mile marker 63. Authorities say it could remain closed overnight and the eastbound lane will be converted into a two-lane road.

Tuscaloosa paramedics responded to the scene. Injuries remain unknown but there were no fatalities.

