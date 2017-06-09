Two 18-wheelers, another car involved in wreck in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two 18-wheelers, another car involved in wreck in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Two 18-wheelers and another car collided in the westbound lane of Hwy. 82 in Tuscaloosa Friday evening.

The wreck has left a bridge closed near mile marker 63. Authorities say it could remain closed overnight and the eastbound lane will be converted into a two-lane road.

Tuscaloosa paramedics responded to the scene. Injuries remain unknown but there were no fatalities.

