Two 18-wheelers, another car involved in wreck in Tuscaloosa

Two 18-wheelers and another car collided in the westbound lane of Hwy. 82 in Tuscaloosa Friday evening.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.More >>
After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.More >>
Brad Bohannon, the 2015 American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America National Assistant Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Thursday.More >>
Ole Miss released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.More >>
The sophomore ace will start Game 1 on Saturday night. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday. The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
