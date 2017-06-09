Birmingham-area cyclist racing across the country 'for Gabe'

A Birmingham-area cyclist is racing across the country to help a little boy race against the clock against his illness.

On Tuesday, Brian Toone will compete in the Race Across America riding from Santa Monica, California to Oceanside, Maryland.

He'll be sponsored by members of RIDE4Gabe which advocates for speedier access to new medicines.

Gabe Griffin's rare form of musculary distrophy has driven his father Scott to push for a rare disease advisory council in the state legislature

For more information, check out the following websites:

http://www.ride4gabe.com/

http://www.hopeforgabe.org/

http://www.raceacrossamerica.org/

