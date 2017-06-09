After several fatal wrecks, how do Blount Co. first responders deal with tragedy?

They see it all the time, but every time it still hurts and still bothers them.

"A lot of us, especially police officers, we help the people there, but who do we turn to, to get help," said Tim Kent, Blount County Sheriff's Department Operations Officer.

Kent has been in that situation time and time again, at fatal accidents or other tragic events that's part of the job.

There are programs to help first responders cope with what they see, but even still it never gets easier.

"Worst aspects of this job is notifying a mother or father that their son or daughter is not coming home," said Kent.

Law Enforcement officers had to do that just Thursday when two teenagers were killed in a car accident on Highway 278.

Kent says in Blount County alone there have now been 11 traffic deaths in about three weeks.

Bottom line each first responder deals with tragedy in different ways. Most will tell you it never gets easier and some events stick with them.

"I knew a lady she was involved in a wreck and I was talking with her, holding her hand, and you know she passed away on me," said Kent.

That was about 20 years ago and Kent is still haunted by the memory.

He says learning to cope is part of the job and pressing on is all any officer can do.

"We still remember those incidents to this day," said Kent.

