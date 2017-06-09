16 dogs killed in southwest Birmingham house fire

From birth, Latonya Harris and her husband raised their 16 Chihuahuas.

Sixteen little ones, all killed when the Harris home caught fire.

Mr. Harris says he and his wife were in the den late Thursday night when the fire broke out in the middle bedroom, possibly due to an extension cord.

He says he and his wife ran outside--four other dogs followed.

They then yelled to the 16 Chihuahuas to come out as well. But they were afraid to do so and ran into the Harris' bedroom where they were later found dead from smoke inhalation.

“I always advise people to have a plan. That's the most important thing,” said Capt. Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

He says while it's unusual to hear of 16 pets dying in a fire, it is important for families to plan an escape route in case one breaks out and include your pets

“A lot of people do think their pets are family members so have a plan for your pet,” he said.

He says even though firefighters tried to get back in and save the Harris' dogs, he does not advise that for residents.

Once you get out, he says you should stay out.

But that is why having a plan in place is key.

“And practice your plan. Practicing helps created muscle memory so that way, in case of any emergency, you're ready to go and have that muscle memory in place,” Harrell said.

