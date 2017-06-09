Security video confirms bear in woman's backyard

A Center Point woman didn’t know what her dog was barking at on Thursday evening around 5 p.m.

“He stopped eating, raised up and I could see it was a bear,” Robin Jones said.

A bear in Jones backyard off Hillview Lane.

“I was terrified and didn’t want him to hurt my dog,” Jones said.

She quickly called 911 as the bear ate dog food, her dog Rocky a safe distance away, barking.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the bear in the woods.

It was the second report bear sighting in two days for Jefferson County.

A Pinson woman messaged the sheriff’s office on Facebook reporting a bear sighting the day before.

“I’ve never seen a wild bear before,” Jones said.

Her home security camera captured the nearly six minutes the bear wandered into her backyard, then wandered away.

This is the time of year when bear sightings are reported in Alabama.

The game warden was called to Jones house Thursday where a wildlife camera was set up in the location where the bear was seen with hopes of capturing the bear and relocating it.

