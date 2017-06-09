I-65 Bridge over US 11 in downtown Birmingham is most dangerous, study says

Auto Insurance Center used federal data to determine the most dangerous bridge in each state in the country.

The study determined that the I-65 Bridge over US 11 in downtown Birmingham is the most dangerous because it is structurally deficient.

ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris says this is a term used by engineers to determine a need for funding, not safety.

"Bridges like that one is inspected annually and if we find anything unsafe about a bridge we would not allow it to continue to carry traffic." Harris said.

Structurally deficient means one aspect of the bridge is rated in poor condition.

"We know that as a bridge that at one point in the future sooner than later a lot of bridges will need to be significantly rehabilitated or replaced," Harris said.

No time table has been set for those improvements.

President Donald Trump this week was pushing his program to improve roads and bridges.

”For too long, America has poured trillions and trillions of dollars into building foreign countries while allowing our own country, the country we love and infrastructure, to fall into a state of total disrepair," Trump said.

President Trump is proposing to spend a trillion dollars on bridge and roads in the country, but the American Society of Civil Engineers said it would take $4.5 trillion to get the job done by 2025.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.