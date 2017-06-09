BWWB vows to crack down on delinquent water bills

The Birmingham Water Works Board is vowing to crack down on delinquent bills.

On Friday, people were showing up to pay their bills. Robert McKenzie paid his bill after the water board cut his assessment in half.

"Increase of the water we weren't there to use, but they declared it was," McKenzie said.

Water board member William Muhammand said those behind on paying their bills now stands at 25,000 from 35,000 a month.

"We are going to start cutting off those who are 120 days behind in payment first. Then we are going to move to 90 days in payment," Muhammad said.

Muhammand has been told there are 10,000 ratepayers who are four months behind on bills. Muhammad said the utility should not be cutting off the water at least now because last November the water board admitted to computer and billing problems.

No one was turned off for late payments at that time.

“Write a letter and say my bill was in error. I have received information from the board attorney that no one will be cut off until that bill has been thoroughly checked," Muhammad said.

McKenzie said the water board should not be cutting off water if customers make an effort to pay.

"I think that is a reasonable time period for a person to allow them to have water without them paying on it then," McKenzie said.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell and members of the city council has asked the utility to not terminate water service.

Muhammand said he has been told there are 15 collectors who can terminate service for 300 homes a day but he has not been told if anyone has had their service cut off at this time.

