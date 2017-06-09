Several arrested in Tuscaloosa County Jail commissary check cashing scheme

Tuscaloosa County investigators closed in on a fake check ring over the past two months.

"In this case, it's actually the sheriff's office that was having some forged checks that came out," Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy explained.

He accused them of forging checks originally produced at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

"We treated it like any other investigation, but of course when it happens to you, just like any other citizen here, Hey we've got to get to the bottom of this, we've got to get this case solved," Abernathy added.

Someone had been forging jail checks given to inmates for more than a year.

Inmates booked into the jail turn in all cash on them at the time of their arrests.

They're given commissary checks in that same amount that could be cashed elsewhere.

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested so far on charges including possession of a forged instrument.

Friday, they released the names and pictures of several individuals charged with possession of a forged instrument in the case.

The Tuscaloosa County jail will stop issuing commissary checks in July.

Sheriff Abernathy believes going to debit cards will make it harder for criminals to take advantage of the situation.

"Not unlike that you see a lot of the businesses where it goes on and it has so much value on this card which will eliminate the capability of it being duplicated out," Abernathy went on to say.

