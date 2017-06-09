Bessemer man recounts fear after being attacked by neighbor's dog

“I'm just in fear, you know, just in fear," Elridge Little said, his tears still fresh less than 24 hours after he says his neighbor's pit bull attacked him in his own yard.?More >>
“I'm just in fear, you know, just in fear," Elridge Little said, his tears still fresh less than 24 hours after he says his neighbor's pit bull attacked him in his own yard.?More >>
Fear rushed through Nancy Davis when she realized her nephew's church bus crashed Thursday in Atlanta.More >>
Fear rushed through Nancy Davis when she realized her nephew's church bus crashed Thursday in Atlanta.More >>
One person is dead and five others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>
One person is dead and five others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>
Two Miss Alabama 2017 contestants are the daughters of former titleholders.More >>
Two Miss Alabama 2017 contestants are the daughters of former titleholders.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>