Bessemer man recounts fear after being attacked by neighbor's dog

“I'm just in fear, you know, just in fear," Elridge Little said, his tears still fresh less than 24 hours after he says his neighbor's pit bull attacked him in his own yard.

He says Thursday afternoon he was cutting his grass when he stopped to talk to his neighbor.

In his periphery, he saw the dog acting aggressively.

“And the dog kept running and snatching with his cable. And then, when it broke loose, I saw he was coming at me and he caught me,” Little recalled.

He says he tried to kick the dog off him, but the dog bit his leg and threw him to the ground near a tree.

“And that's when he started trying to really attack me and my neighbor, thank God he helped me. He hit the dog with a 2 x4 and broke it and he was still vicious,” Little said. “And then I stepped on a nail and he told me go, go to the house and I tried to call but couldn't walk.”

“When the ambulance came, I started seeing the dogs coming in the house, I started having flashbacks,” he continued while fighting through tears.

Friday, his feet and arm are remained bandaged.

The dog had been taken away.

Authorities say he must remain quarantined until a vet determines if he has rabies. But Little is so afraid that he’ll return.

“I don't know how I'm going to be able to live here because he done sniffed my blood, he done tasted my blood,” he said through tears Friday. “It's a nightmare I don't ever want to experience anymore.”

We reached out to Little's neighbor to see if he does plan to keep the dog.

At the time this story was posted, he had not responded to our call.

