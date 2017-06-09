Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Cullman Co. wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.

ALEA State Troopers are investigating. It happened at Hwy. 278 near Holly Pond.

The Cullman County Coroner identified the deceased as Rachel Kelley and Matthew Waid, both 24 and of Vinemont.

