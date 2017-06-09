UAB football building more than just a program

The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program.

"The Return" as it’s called began with a lot of community support and the football team had a chance to return the favor on Friday.

Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.

Most of the UAB Athletics teams are taking part with the Habitat for Humanity program this summer.

And get this, the local chapter is celebrating its 30th anniversary helping to build about 800 homes during that time.

