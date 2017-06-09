Tuscaloosa family shares close ties to Huntsville church involved in fatal Atlanta bus crash

Fear rushed through Nancy Davis when she realized her nephew's church bus crashed Thursday in Atlanta.

"I wasn't really paying attention until they said it was a Huntsville bus on a mission trip and I knew it was them," Davis said. "I was devastated. It's so sad cause they all worked so hard and was so excited to do this mission trip."

Britton Latham is a youth minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville. He wasn't onboard the bus. He was in Africa setting things up for a mission trip for church members when the bus crashed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office early Friday said 17-year-old Sarah Harmening, of Huntsville, was killed in the crash.

At least 10 others were injured.

Davis says Latham is now headed home to comfort friends and his church family.

"He's doing remarkable. He's putting some bible verses on the web. He's trying to minister up in an airplane," Davis said.

Britton's parents were in Huntsville Friday caring for their grandchildren while Britton’s wife Jessica is at Mount Zion helping support people any way she can.

"The church has been open 24 hours since it happened and we're just praying so hard for everybody so we can understand why this happened," Davis explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.