JSU to play Kennesaw State at SunTrust Park in 2018

SunTrust Park will ditch its baseball diamond in lieu of a gridiron when Jacksonville State takes on Kennesaw State next fall.

The Gamecocks and the Owls will face off in the new home of the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 17, 2018. It will be the first football game held at the $622 million stadium.

KSU will travel to Burgess-Snow Field for a game on an undetermined date.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Kennesaw State," JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. "JSU is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in Sun Trust Park and the opportunity to host KSU at Burgess-Snow Field in the future. This is a series that will greatly benefit both fan bases and hopefully will spawn what can be a great rivalry between our two programs."

The Gamecocks have become a national power, consistently earning top 10 rankings in the FCS polls. They’ve won the Ohio Valley Conference title in each of the last three years without dropping a single OVC game.

The Owls’ program remains in its infancy after playing its first game in 2015. Even so, the Owls have found success early and finished one win shy of the Big South Conference championship in 2016.

"This is a historic day for so many reasons," said Vaughn Williams, Director of Athletics at Kennesaw State. "I can't thank Mike Plant and the Atlanta Braves organization enough for allowing the Owls to play the first football game at SunTrust Park. We are excited to provide our student-athletes, coaches, fans, and alumni the opportunity to see our football team play in such an incredible and unique venue. I know this will be a great event for Cobb County and the Northwest Georgia region."

The playing surface will stretch from left field to home plate.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.