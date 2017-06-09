Additional options this summer to get a voter ID card

If you need a free voter ID card, required to show when voting in the state of Alabama, you have some extra options this summer.

The Office of the Secretary of State is running a mobile voter ID unit again this summer. You can also register to vote at the same time, if you need to do so.

Folks will be in Jefferson County on June 20 and in Chilton County on June 23.

For more details, check out this website: http://www.alabamavoterid.com/mobileLocations.aspx

And for details about what you'll need, click here: http://www.alabamavoterid.com/getFreePhotoVoterID.aspx

