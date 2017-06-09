Jill: Dry weather lasts through Sunday morning

FIRST ALERT asthma sufferers because there is a code orange air quality alert in effect until 6 p.m. Try and avoid the outdoors if you can, especially for a long duration of time.

We end the week on a mostly sunny and warmer note. Temperatures reach the middle 80s most places this afternoon.

This evening temperatures will drop into the 70s and the weather will be perfect for those spending time outside at an event. Look east after 8 p.m. and see the Full Strawberry Moon rising!

THE WEEKEND: Saturday is the pick of the weekend because the air will still be comfortable, the weather will remain dry and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

On Sunday, the weather starts off dry but after 12 p.m. we will be watching clouds grow into showers and storms. FIRST ALERT for a 40% coverage of rain and storms that may impact your outdoor plans. The greatest coverage looks to set up south of I-20. Keep an eye to the sky and a watch on the First Alert Weather App. radar for development. Showers and storms that form will fizzle after sunset.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather pattern sets up with the return of muggy air and daily rain and storm chances. Driest window will be during the early morning hours. Showers and storms look to increase in coverage each afternoon and then wane at night. Coverage daily will range from 50% to 70%. Flooding may become an issue locally. Severe weather is not expected.

