One person dead after wreck on Birmingport Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire and Rescue says one person was killed in a wreck at the intersection of Minor Parkway and Birmingport Road Friday morning.

Officials say the driver and passenger of one vehicle involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police do not expect any charges at this time. No other details are available.

