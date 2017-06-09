BPD responding to fatal wreck on Birmingport Rd. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BPD responding to fatal wreck on Birmingport Rd.

(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal wreck at Birmingport Road and Minor Parkway.

 No word on how many people were killed. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly