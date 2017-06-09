BPD responding to fatal wreck on Birmingport Rd.

FIRST ALERT asthma sufferers because there is a code orange air quality alert in effect until 6 p.m. Try and avoid the outdoors if you can, especially for a long duration of time.More >>
If you need a free voter ID card, required to show when voting in the state of Alabama, you have some extra options this summer.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal wreck at Birmingport Road and Minor Parkway.More >>
A native of Nigeria has been officially charged in a pair of fires set at the Etowah County Detention Center in May.More >>
We begin our Friday morning, June 9th, under mostly clear skies with temps this morning dropping into the 60s to upper 50s.More >>
