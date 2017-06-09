Nigerian national charged in fires at Etowah Co. Detention Center

A native of Nigeria has been officially charged in a pair of fires set at the Etowah County Detention Center in May.

Okiemute Omatie, 22, has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of destruction of property in connection with a fire in the center’s Unit 3 on Friday, May 26.

Omatie, a convicted felon, was one of four ICE detainees outside of his cell when authorities say he was seen on security footage using an electrical outlet to ignite pieces of paper and then throwing them inside of a cell setting a mattress and other items on fire.

He told authorities that he is a Nigerian citizen with no claim to U.S. citizenship.

He is now in local custody on a $50,000 bond, according to Natalie Barton of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

Barton says the jail's sprinkler system activated during the fires. Between that and the Gadsden Fire Department's suppression efforts, Barton says there's some water damage as well as smoke damage, confined mostly to Unit 3.

No injuries were reported.

The unit is now operational except for the cell where the fire started.

