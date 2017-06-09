Mickey: Warm weather weekend

We begin our Friday morning, June 9th, under mostly clear skies with temps this morning dropping into the 60s to upper 50s. Today is expected to be another nice day, but a hair warmer than the last few. Expect highs to top out in the mid-80s, along with a West wind at around 5 mph.

Tonight should be another clear one, lows near 65 and light winds.

Our temps are expected to warm up this weekend and the humidity is expected to begin building in as well. Look for morning temps in the mid to upper 60s and highs close to 90-degrees.

Next week looks to be very similar to the last several weeks we have had...not a lot of sunshine is to be expected, and every day has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. None of the storms are expected to be severe, but if you're wanting sunshine, I would recommend soaking it in today through Sunday.

Have a great weekend and I hope to see ya next week!

