Tuscaloosa police shortage part of the reason for not opening a new substation

Tuscaloosa's police shortage may be why there isn't a substation in one of the highest crime ridden parts of the city.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steven Anderson said their headquarters is super close to the southeast side of town known as District 7.

But even if they could get a police substation there, the department wouldn't have the manpower to staff it, and the chief breaks down why.

“A lot of the issues that are going on in District 7 have come about since 2011 when we had the tornado,” said Anderson.

A lot of the people who were displaced from the tornado Chief Anderson says moved to the southeast side of town for affordable housing, and that's when crime spiked.

“People are committing burglaries not just in District 7 but all over the city,” said Anderson.

But burglaries are the highest in district 7 with a whopping 87 since January. The chief explains the high crime is also a result of people leaving their guns in unlocked cars.

“We are giving them the guns because we are not being responsible we are allowing our cars to get broken into,” said Anderson.

And as for the shortage of officers.

“People are leaving at a faster rate than we can hire people,” said Anderson.

The department is funded for 286 police officers but only have 237 cops actually working.

“A large amount of time is spent identifying the right person, making sure you hire the right person, get that person trained,” said Anderson.

There's also been a decline of qualified people who are interested in the job.

“Some of that has to do with the Ferguson effect and the negativity towards law enforcement since August of 2014,” said Anderson.

All the more reason why Chief Anderson said being thorough is more important.

“Just because we're short we not going to take shortcuts to get people in here that don't need to be at The Tuscaloosa Police Department,” said Anderson.

Chief Anderson said they will continue to strengthen their crime suppression unit there instead of opening a new substation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.