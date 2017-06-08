Deputies responding to roaming bear in Center Point

Deputies in Jefferson County are responding to the report of a bear in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.

Investigators got the call shortly before 5:30 Thursday evening. The caller said she heard dogs barking and looked outside and saw a black bear in her backyard.

Deputies arrived in time to see the bear leave her yard. They said the bear walked into the woods between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive.

They lost sight of the bear after that.

A vet at the Birmingham Zoo and the state's game warden are assisting in the search. A squad from the zoo is attempting to capture it.

Anyone who finds the bear is asked to call 205-325-1450 and give the location. Deputies say not to approach it.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.