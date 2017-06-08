Neighbors recall loud boom before body was discovered inside burning car

Tuscaloosa's police shortage may be why there isn't a substation in one of the highest crime ridden parts of the city.More >>
Tuscaloosa's police shortage may be why there isn't a substation in one of the highest crime ridden parts of the city.More >>
Alabama has put to death a man convicted for the 1994 shooting deaths of three fast food restaurant employees.More >>
Alabama has put to death a man convicted for the 1994 shooting deaths of three fast food restaurant employees.More >>
v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);} Will you put my 4:30 PKG in here and this facebookMore >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} Will you put my 430 PKG in here and this facebook postMore >>
What started off as a fairly routine call ended up as a startling discovery in Birmingham early Thursday morning.More >>
What started off as a fairly routine call ended up as a startling discovery in Birmingham early Thursday morning.More >>
Fred Cornelius Wilson would and could talk to anybody, anywhere.More >>
Fred Cornelius Wilson would and could talk to anybody, anywhere.More >>