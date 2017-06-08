Neighbors recall loud boom before body was discovered inside burning car

What started off as a fairly routine call ended up as a startling discovery in Birmingham early Thursday morning.

"A call went out originally at 3:12. It was a car fire. When the fire department was extinguishing the car fire, they checked the trunk, that's when they discovered there was a body inside,” said Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

The car was found in an alley near 21st Street Ensley and Fayette Avenue.

The body, that of a male, but so badly burned, it will take days to determine the identity.

Thursday afternoon, neighbors in the area described being awakened by several loud booms that sounded like explosions.

They got up to check on what it was but didn't see anything suspicious.

One neighbor had noticed a car sitting in the alley the last day or two and said that was unusual.

But neighbors say normally, the neighborhood is quiet.

Thursday afternoon, a burned spot in the grass marked where the car had been sitting.

It too was badly burned, but investigators hope even just a small bit of information, maybe

