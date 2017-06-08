Hit and run victim remembered as cool man of faith

Fred Cornelius Wilson would and could talk to anybody, anywhere.

“He was an avid reader. His mother always emphasized that and he kept that,” said family friend, Pettus Strong. “He had a reader's vocabulary and he had a reader's perspective in his conversation.”

Strong says it was something he always took note of, having known the man he called “Butch” all his life.

“We always thought of him as really cool. He dressed really nice and he always had an even tone conversation,” Strong recalled Thursday.

Most recently, Wilson lived next door to Strong's mother.

He was taking a walk around the neighborhood Wednesday night, something he did every day, when police say a man driving a stolen truck struck Wilson and killed him.

“I didn't want to believe it. It was devastating,” Strong said.

Wilson and Strong attended the same church -- 6th Avenue Baptist. Because of his personality, Wilson excelled at his job of being an usher.

But it was his faith that Strong always took note of.

“I know that was a critical component of his life,” Strong said. “Even though it was all of a sudden, even though it was tragic, you get that peace knowing his character and his faith,” Strong said.

