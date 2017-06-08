First responders gear up to deal with Fentanyl

In 2016, the DEA says 60,000 people died from opioid drugs making it the largest annual increase in American History.

Drugs like Fentanyl are not only deadly for the users but also for first responders. Lt. G.M. Davis with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Division says they must gear up anytime they are going to deal with fentanyl.

"When we encounter a powder that we believe may contain fentanyl we always take the appropriate precautions to make sure our personnel does not get exposed because it is very, very dangerous," Lt. Davis explained.

There is no real way for them to be able to tell if it is fentanyl, cocaine or another white powder drug until its tested. So, now anytime they are dealing with white powder they wear protection.

The lowest threat level is Stage C this means the drug is enclosed. In this situation, they wear gloves, some type of glasses, and breathing protection like some sort of mask.

Stage B is used in a different situation.

"There is loose powder out in an area that could easily become air born and the deputy could become exposed we are going to take all necessary precautions to make sure that doesn’t happen," Lt. Davis described.

This means a full suit, boots, mask, and gloves.

After that, any other possible opening is taped up.

Stage 4 is used with larger amounts of exposed fentanyl and in that situation, responders breathe from a tank.

