Former Whitewater special counsel reacts to Comey testimony

It may be one of the most anticipated hearings in years to take place in Washington, but if you expected a “smoking gun” to come out of the testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey, you didn’t get it.

“Congressional investigators are seeking a public airing and not necessarily concerned with satisfying a proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Birmingham attorney Jack Sharman said.

Sharman is familiar with hearings like the Comey testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He served as special counsel for the House Banking Committee in 1994 for the Whitewater investigation that looked into a failed land deal that involved then-President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

“There’s no doubt the Whitewater hearings that we conducted for five days on national television had the feel of a trial,” Sharman recalled.

Still, congressional hearings are not trials. Sharman said they serve an important constitutional role, but do not move in the same way as a criminal investigation.

“Most of that takes place in secret because of federal grand jury secrecy laws,” Sharman said. “On the other hand, a congressional investigation has a different constitutional mandate. It’s a highly visible public forum designed in part to elicit facts, designed in part to carry out whatever political tensions there are.”

