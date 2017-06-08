Survivor of 1994 triple murder in Gadsden plans to witness shooter's execution

A survivor of a 1994 triple murder in Gadsden will be viewing the execution of the convicted killer.

"The very first thing I did today was call and check my brother. This has been a long time in making. 23 years is a very long time," said Andrea Cothran, twin sister of Bryant Archer.

In 1994, two men robbed the Popeyes in east Gadsden. Three people were killed. Cothran's brother Bryant Archer somehow survived after being shot five times.

"He was shot in the face. He was shot in the neck. The only way I can tell it him was his eyes." Cothran said.

Robert Bryant Melson faces execution for the murder of three of Archer's co-workers. Archer won't be there he took his family to the beach.

"I'm not happy by any means somebody is dying that would not be humane to think that way. It comes a time somebody has to pay for what they do in life," Archer said.

Cothran says her brother survived and was able to identify one of the robbers who turned out to be a co-worker.

"It's bittersweet. Is a man's life going to anything better? Technically probably not," Cothran said.

Cothran adds her brother battled with guilt for surviving that night.

"I have forgiven him for what he did. I would hope he would find God before he succumbs to what they are going to do to him," Archer said.

Gadsden police officers arriving that night in 1994. Many were shocked to find three employees dead and 17-year-old Bryant Archer still alive after being shot five times.

Thursday, Popeyes is very busy at noon time lunch. Grover Cleveland Brown owns Hot Butter Corn on the Cobb. He recalls that terrible night.

"I was shocked. It was horrible. I can't imagine why anyone would do such a thing," Brown said.

Others in downtown Gadsden were moved by the three murders.

"I couldn't believe it. Tragic. Just couldn't believe someone would do something like that," Michael Turner said.

That night, police officers tried to comfort Archer,

Archer will be 41 years old Friday. He took his family to the beach and would not witness the execution.

People in Gadsden question why it took so long to execute Melson.

"I think most people in Gadsden would be in favor of the execution," Brown said.

"It's good they have closure. Just glad to see it come to an end," Turner added.

