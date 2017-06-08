Summer camp, midnight basketball gives HABD chance to serve youth

Orientation is underway at Southtown Court, a Housing Authority Birmingham District community, for teens who will serve as peer counselors for summer camp.

It’s one of several programs to keep youth in the housing community occupied and identify needs of families.

“When the kids are in a structured activity, it reduces the opportunity for them to be involved in unhealthy behaviors,” HABD CEO Michael Lundy said. “Not only do we provide basic shelter, we really are trying to help link families to the basic services they need.”

Sixteen-year-old Versean Moore is among the teens taking part in the orientation to work as a peer counselor. He likes the fact it is a paying job for summer.

“I like helping. I like helping kids to make sure they don’t go down the wrong path, do great things, become something in life,” Moore said.

In addition to HABD summer camps which start in two weeks, Midnight Basketball begins Friday night.

Lundy said in addition to having activities for young people, it provides a chance to assess the needs of participants.

