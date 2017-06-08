Portion of Hwy. 278 closed after fatal wreck in Blount Co.

A portion of Highway 278 in the Snead area is closed serious two-vehicle wreck.
Authorities say one person has died and there are potentially seven people injured. Multiple air ambulances have been called and called two helicopters have arrived at the scene.
More are on the way.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.