Portion of Hwy. 278 closed after fatal wreck in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A portion of Highway 278 in the Snead area is closed serious two-vehicle wreck.

Authorities say one person has died and there are potentially seven people injured. Multiple air ambulances have been called and called two helicopters have arrived at the scene.

More are on the way.

