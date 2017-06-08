Aliceville woman kidnapped at gunpoint and held in the trunk of a car last week

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones asked for the public's help to solve a kidnapping case.

"Someone put a weapon to her head, told her don't say anything or her children would be injured," Chief Jones said.

Last Wednesday, a woman living in Franconia Village awoke to the sound of someone in her home sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.

That's when she came face to face with a gunman.

Investigators say the victim was then taken outside and forced in the trunk of a car.

They drove away to a mobile home park off First Street in south side Aliceville and was in the back of another car.

A neighbor heard the banging inside for help and called 9-1-1.

WBRC talked to the victim briefly by phone who said she's still scared about what happened, Neither she, nor her three children were hurt.

Jones says nothing was taken from the home and investigators don't have a motive for the crime.

He offered advice for anyone trapped inside of a trunk.

"Late model vehicles now, they have latches on the inside of the trunk where you can release the truck. Even the backseat area, you have latches, switches inside the back where you can pull perhaps the backseat down," Jones explained.

Anyone with information on the kidnapping case can call Aliceville police.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.